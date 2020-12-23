Residents of care centers in Hutchinson are having a brighter Christmas thanks to the efforts of Kayleen Jensen and friends.
Jensen is the force behind the holiday pop-up fundraiser Rooms in Bloom, which raises money via a GoFundMe page to buy poinsettias to brighten the season for residents.
She got the idea from her friend, Brenda Johnson, who launched a similar fundraiser earlier this month with the goal to fill the local Dassel and Cokato nursing homes with poinsettias. She set a goal of $500 and raised $1,282.
Jensen reached out to Johnson telling her the fundraiser was a cool idea and asked if she minded if Jensen did the same thing in Hutchinson. With her blessing, Jensen set up a GoFundMe page and started promoting it on social media.
"It's such a bummer of a time with COVID," Jensen said. "It's nice to share some holiday spirit. It really took off for her in Dassel-Cokato, so we'll see what Hutch will do."
Jensen originally set her GoFundMe goal of $600, but she soon learned that Hutchinson had more care centers than she realized. As a result, she increased it.
So far, Hutchinson donors have come through. As of a week ago, 285 bright red plants had been purchased and delivered, and more than 64 donors had given $1,680 to fund the project.
Local stores have been very helpful, and so far, they haven't run out of plants.
Among the recipients of 68 poinsettias were the residents at Ecumen Oaks and Pines in Hutchinson. Melanie Zelm, life enrichment manager, said Jensen had reached out to her about the program. When Zelm requested residents to be part of it, Jensen never hesitated and said they would make it happen.
"Little did I know, bright and early, they were able to secure the funds and purchase enough poinsettias for all of our apartments," Zelm said. "They delivered them with joy. Residents were thrilled, surprised and genuinely appreciated the beautiful poinsettias when we delivered them. A huge thank you for this act of generosity from Kayleen and friends."
Jensen is excited the project is happening and "very pleased and actually grateful to all the people who donated."
“Hutchinson is amazing,” she said. “You don't know what people are going through during the holidays, so to contribute to this cause is amazing. I don't know how to say thank you. We're so grateful. It's really about Hutchinson. They're the ones doing it. I'm just delivering them.”