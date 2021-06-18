With no improvement in mental health indicators, a higher rate of obesity than reported statewide, reports of food insecurity, and lower rates of tobacco and alcohol use, data gathered in the Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services assessment shows a mixed bag of health factors in the three-county area.
Data in the assessment, which was approved in March, was collected through a survey, along with meetings with experts, researchers, service organizations and focus groups. The process cycles every five years, beginning this time with a meeting between Minnesota Department of Health staff, MMS Community Health Services, hospitals and clinics in May 2018. Those groups built the assessment's survey, which was distributed that fall. The survey was sent to 1,800 residents in each of the three counties. Surveys were returned completed by 1,463 adult residents.
The next step for CHS is to follow up with a Community Health Improvement Plan.
"A community health improvement plan is a long-term, systematic effort to address public health problems in a community," stated a CHS press release. "It is based on the results of community health assessment activities ... and defines a vision for the community’s health. The community health improvement plan is the community’s plan, not the community health board’s plan for the community."
Kiza Olson, Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services administrator, said the organization is currently gathering community partners to help build the plan. One key participant will be the Community Leadership Team, a group of residents involved in mental health, schools and hospitals that has helped advise CHS for more than a decade.
"It's a community team interested in public health or the health of their communities," Olson said. "It's three counties wide, and we get a lot of feedback."
CHS wants to include students among those partnering to tackle alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse. With obesity tied to other health concerns, CHS wants to include partners who can provide insight to access to nutritional food options, such as those involved in local food shelves.
Olson said she hopes the action plan can be finished and submitted to county commissioners by the end of the year, but she can't be certain that will happen as CHS shifts gears from responding to the pandemic this past year. Should any additional aid be required, such as with vaccine distribution, CHS will continue to lend a hand.
COVID-19 also looms over the results of the assessment. The pandemic became a critical health concern after data was already collected.
"The potential setback and increased needs from the last year is a concern," Olson said. "I think if it did anything it just exacerbated the problems. ... Communities everywhere just went through some crazy stuff."
Mental health issues trending up
While looking at both youth and adult data, CHS found no improvement in any mental health indicators, but instead found signs of greater mental health concerns in Meeker, McLeod and Sibley counties.
More adults delayed seeking aid for mental health issues from 2014 to 2018, up to 12.3% from 9.6%. The rate of adults reporting a poor mental health day increased from 46.1% to 49.5%, compared to 32.2% across the state.
The survey found 14.4% of adults sought help for mental health, up from 10.6%, and that 27.8% of MMS adults had a diagnosis of depression or anxiety or having had a panic attack or other mental health concerns, up 3% from 2014. Additionally, rates were skewed higher among those with a household income below $35,000 a year (31%) and even higher about Hispanic residents (36.6%).
The assessment also dug into the issue of suicide.
"Suicide in Minnesota is a growing problem," the assessment stated. "From 1999 to 2017, deaths by suicide increased by 53% in Minnesota and it is currently the eighth leading cause of death in the state. (Meeker, McLeod and Sibley counties are) no exception, in fact the rate in the tri-county region is higher than it is in Minnesota."
The age-adjusted suicide mortality rate per 100,000 in the three counties is reported at 14.7%, compared to 12.9% in Minnesota. In the three-county area, 2.8% of adults with a household income more than $35,000 reported having considered suicide in the past year. That same figure is 4.2% for those with a household annual income less than $35,000, and 9% among Hispanic residents.
The assessment includes youth data as well.
"In Meeker and McLeod counties, 12.2% and 12.8%, respectively, of fifth-, seventh-, ninth- and 11th-graders considered attempting suicide during the last year," according to the report. "These numbers were similar in Sibley County where 12.5% of eighth-, ninth- and 11th-graders considered attempting suicide during the last year."
Obesity an issue in three counties
CHS used self-reported height and weight to determine how many adult residents in the three-county area are overweight or obese. It found 79.3% of adults with a household income less than $35,000 were overweight or obese, and 74.3% with a household income more than $35,000 were obese or overweight. That compares to 65.8% statewide.
"Weight is impacted by healthy eating and physical activity, and strategies that improve nutrition and physical activity through policy, systems and environmental change are fundamental to reducing obesity in children and adults," the report said.
The report also found 58% of residents in Meeker County, 79% of residents in McLeod County, and 62% of residents in Sibley County had sufficient access to opportunities for physical activity. Statewide, 87% have access. Data collected in the survey showed a quarter of residents in the three counties did not participate in any physical activity outside of work in the past 30 days. The lack of activity was more pronounced among those with a lower income.
Binge drinking down, problems remain
Community Health Services defines binge drinking as having four or more drinks in one occasion for women and five or more for men, a concerning practice as excessive drinking is linked to chronic diseases, unhealthy pregnancies, unintended injuries or violent acts. Alcohol is the most widely used drug in the state, which has one of the highest binge drinking rates in the nation at 20.3% of adults reporting binge drinking in 2018. For residents in Meeker, McLeod and Sibley counties, the rate is 28.3%. However, that was a decrease from 30.7% in 2014.
Adults who reported having at least one drink in the past 30 days decreased from 71.8% to 68.8% from 2014 to 2018.
Alcohol-related traffic deaths have trended upwards in the past decade, according to the assessment, which noted there were eight such deaths in 2018.
"Adolescents in the region appear to be drinking at similarly high rates compared to Minnesota adolescents overall," states the assessment, "24.5% of Sibley eighth-, ninth- and 11th-graders used alcohol in the past 30 days versus 13.6% of Minnesota students in the same grades."
Improvements in tobacco use
CHS reported "great improvements" in the percent of adults and youth who are current smokers, but disparities persist.
"Among adults in (Meeker, McLeod and Sibley counties), the percent of current smokers is 16.9% for those with a household income (less than) $35,000 compared to 10% among those with a household income (greater than) $35,000," states the assessment. "Moreover, in a targeted sample of Hispanic residents in (the three counties), 23.6% of survey respondents were smokers."
In 2014, 14.4% reported they were current smokers. In 2018, the figure dipped to 11.2%. Similarly, the number reporting they had any tobacco use dipped from 23.6% to 16.6%, and the number reporting they were exposed to secondhand smoke in apartments or multi-family buildings dipped from 54.1% to 19.8%.
"The study really did show we had some improvement in our (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs) area," Olson said. "We're still high in the state's eyes, but (the improvement is) good."
The assessment digs into numerous other health factors as well, including food insecurity, employment, access to insurance and access to public transportation. It also provides samples of survey questions and the various entities that contributed to the assessment. To see the assessment in full, visit the Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services website at tinyurl.com/banvc3st.