Hutchinson's newest business wants to make everyone's time spent indoors much more fun.
"For age 9 to 99, or beyond, we have something for everybody," said Mary Kay Doering.
She and Chris Brecht launched Act Your Age in the Hutchinson Mall Nov. 18 with the tagline "Or Don't." The store is for the young, the young at heart, and anyone who wants to make their home a little more fun with toys, games, puzzles, candy and plenty more. The business is an expansion of Brecht's prior store, ForTykes, which was geared toward children.
"(Brecht) had noticed there wasn't really anywhere in our area to get any kind of unique toys or games, or anything educational as well," Doering said. "So she opened her store and offered quality, unique games and toys for infant to the age 7 range. I was in and out all the time. I have four kids myself and we're longtime friends. We grew up together."
Doering and Brecht are Silver Lake natives who graduated from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School in 2005. Since then, Brecht has accrued more than 10 years of experience in sales and marketing, while Doering has fostered a background in management and marketing. When Brecht thought of expanding to serve a wider market, it was natural she turn to Doering. They began planning in late spring, and last month opened the doors of the rebranded, expanded business that reminds everyone: Act your age.
Or don't.
Alongside the games and puzzles are Minnesota sodas, 1950s-style sodas and reading areas. The store also offers supplies and event planning for birthdays, anniversaries and holiday gatherings. Anyone who wants to buy a game is able to visit the store and see it firsthand, as most have demos. Act Your Age expects to have games available for play in the future, but is holding off due to COVID-19.
"I just like the uniqueness of everything we have," Brecht said, "and some of the nostalgia. We have toys and games that we played as kids, or our parents played as kids, or even our grandparents saw some of these items as kids."
One of the most popular items in Act Your Age are the Perfect Petzzz.
"They're adorable (toy) puppies or kittens that have their own pillow to sleep on," Doering said. "We've had people knock on the window display trying to wake them."
The miniature pets have breathing motions similar to napping animals and are popular among children, older people, and anyone stuck home alone. And they go quickly.
"I would really say at least 70 percent of our sales on those alone are for the elderly," Doering said.
Due to several retro varieties, Act Your Age's candy has also gained a wider audience.
"People of all ages come in and admire it," Doering said. "There are a lot of memories for people with the candy cigarettes, the Slo Pokes, the Charleston Chews. The retro candy makes people giggle. And so, of course, they have to try everything."
Another favorite toy is the Rock and Roll It, a piano made of silicone. It's small, can be folded up, and travels easily. There's also a piano, drum set and xylophone set.
Customers who don't want to browse the store, or who don't see what they want, can request for a toy to be ordered and delivered. The online store is also taking shape at actyouragemn.com. Other growth may follow, as COVID-19 hasn't slowed Act Your Age.
"Toy sales had skyrocketed with everyone stuck at home," Doering said. "We're going to start here. We hope to build this up as much as we can and expand hopefully into another location. We'd rather people have the ability in more areas to shop in a local business."