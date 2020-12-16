Preliminary plans for the construction of a new Hutchinson Police Station at the former Econofoods site include a front entrance across from Veterans Memorial Park, safe rooms to meet with officers, and the potential for an attached motor vehicle office.
The draft was presented by John McNamara of Wold Architects and Engineers at the Dec. 7 City Council meeting. The firm was hired in September. The city previously approved purchasing the Econofoods site for $650,000. It will be demolished to make room for the new construction if the project moves forward. The current draft has a 36,000-square-foot footprint.
The lobby of the proposed building would be larger than the lobby of the current station on First Avenue. In addition to the kiosks for features such as a prescription drug drop box, it would have connections to interview rooms and safe rooms. Administration and records would be east of the lobby, and the patrol area would be west of the lobby, allowing staff in either section to easily meet visitors.
The lobby would also connect to the detective cluster to the south.
"Now our detectives will be co-located in the same building with our police department," McNamara said. "Through our conversations, having them close to administration and close to evidence storage was a good adjacency we wanted to provide."
The department is currently split into three buildings, with the investigative unit separated from other officers.
Preliminary plans show storage south of the administrative section, and the garage on the other side. The two sections address a need for more space cited by the city when it began exploring new options for a public safety facility.
The booking section in the southwest corner would include a holding area and dry cells.
"For the most part this area will be used for short-term holds for a couple of hours, or if there is inclement weather," McNamara said.
On the west side would be the Emergency Operations Center. It would have its own entrance to allow city staff quick access as needed.
If the city opts to include a new DMV site at the facility, it would be on the northeast section and have its own entrance, according to the current plan draft.
"If council wanted to include that DMV in the building today or in the future, it would increase the size of the building by another 2,000 square feet," McNamara said.
Current plans show demolition of the Econofoods building to make room for the new construction, but include an open space south of the police department, between it and Liquor Hutch. If the plan moves forward in its current iteration, Liquor Hutch would be left intact at its current site, but selective demolition and re-seating of building systems on its north side would be required. The end result would be a standalone building for the liquor store.
The space between the two buildings is marked in the draft as a site for secure parking of patrol vehicles with access from Adams Street.
Wold and the project's construction manager, Contegrity Group, will continue to work with the city on plans into 2021. They expect to approach the council regarding seeking bids in March or April in order to begin demolition and place Liquor Hutch into its own building.
General construction on the new police station is likely to start this summer, if plans move forward.
"We expect roughly about a year's worth of construction," McNamara said, "which would put occupancy of the facility in spring of 2022."
A project estimate will be prepared over the next few weeks.