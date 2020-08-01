Several new laws went into effect Aug. 1, notably changes to the age to purchase tobacco and a number of police reforms approved by the Minnesota Legislature.
The age to purchase tobacco is now 21. This change includes e-cigarettes. Administrative penalties will also apply to those furnishing tobacco products to underage people, in addition to those selling them. The law was approved to bring the state into line with federal tobacco laws, which were changed back in December.
The first violation by a retailer under the new law will come with a $300 penalty, up from $75. The penalty will increase to $600 for the second violation, up from $200. Any further violations within 36 months of the initial violation will cost $1,000, a change from $250 for violations within 24 months of the initial violation.
Licenses may also be revoked for a third or subsequent violation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Another new law makes changes to police training and accountability for the use of forces. Some of the changes dictate:
- Minnesota law enforcement agencies can no longer provide warrior-style training directly or through a third party to a peace officer.
- If physically or verbally able to do so, an office must intervene when another officer uses excessive force.
- The Peace Officers Standards and Training Board must create a model use-of-force policy by Sept. 1, 2020. It must also consult with Human Services and other mental health experts to create a list of approved training courses relating to responding to mental health crisis.
- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension must conduct officer-involved death investigations with an independent Use-of-Force Investigations Unit.
A critical-incident-stress-management team will be created to aid emergency service providers coping with stress and potential psychological trauma resulting from a critical incident or emotional events. Cities and counties can now offer incentives for peace officers to be residents of the city or county they serve.
AGRICULTURE
An omnibus agriculture bill has doubled the maximum loan amount under the Rural Finance Authority's Pilot Agricultural Microloan Program from $10,000 to $20,000.
The bill also:
- requires a person to obtain a hemp license from the Department of Agriculture before growing hemp for research purposes and processing industrial hemp for commercial purposes,
- extends the default payment deadline a wholesaler has to pay the seller after receipt of perishable products from 10 to 30 days if no date is specified in contract,
- establishes a zero tolerance policy for prohibited noxious weed seeds in screenings, agricultural seeds and grains used as animal feed, and
- gives veterinarians acting in good faith in the normal course of business immunity from civil or criminal liability when they report suspected animal cruelty.
MARRIAGE
Marrriage by minors is now prohibited.
Previously, marriage was allowed for children age 16 and 17 with the consent of the person's legal custodial parents, guardian or the court. The new law also prohibits the state from recognizing a marriage involving a minor in another state, or foreign jurisdiction, if one of the parties to the marriage was a Minnesota resident at the time of the marriage.
Minnesota will recognize marriages involving two minors if both parties to the marriage were not residents of Minnesota at the time of the marriage.
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION
Banks and credit unions now have more tools to stop financial exploitation and protect vulnerable adults.
The new law holds financial service providers as well as broker-dealers and investment advisers responsible for reporting when they believe financial exploitation may have occurred or been attempted. It also provides financial service providers and their employees with protections to safely make good faith third-party disclosures, testify about alleged financial exploitation and delay a disbursement or hold transactions.
The goal of these changes is to allow financial service providers to take action on suspicious transactions if requested by law enforcement or prosecutors.