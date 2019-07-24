A new law requiring motorists to only use phones in a hands-free manner launches Aug. 1, but several other changes with a lower profile go into affect the same day.
To find a complete list, visit house.mn/hinfo/leginfo/0819nlrelease.pdf or read on for a few of the highlights.
Slower vehicles stay right: If the roadway has more than one lane in each direction, a person must move out of the leftmost lane to allow another vehicle to pass when practicable under existing conditions. This will not apply when overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, preparing for a left turn at an intersection or into a private road or driveway, preparing to exit a controlled-access highway on the left side of the road, when the lane is designated and posted for a specific type of traffic or if the vehicle is an authorized emergency vehicle.
Clinic fees: Provider-based clinics must disclose facility fees for non-emergency services before treatment. The intent of the law is to make sure patients are not surprised by charges resulting in higher out-of-pocket expenses than expected. The law requires prominently posted and easily accessed statements informing patients of potential separate charges related to facility use. Website information must also be provided. Exemptions include laboratory services, images and other services provided by health care staff not employed by the clinic.
DWI changes: A person’s snowmobile, ATV or motorboat operating privileges will be revoked if they fail a lawfully administered test to determine if they were operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance. The list of prior convictions that enhance an offense to a first-degree driving while influenced charge was expanded to include convictions in other states if the state’s law conforms with Minnesota law.
Parental rights: Those who have lost parental rights can petition for the rights to be reestablished. Previously, the petition could only be filed by a county attorney. Parents filing the petition will need to have corrected the conditions that led to the loss of rights. Details required on the application include treatment and work history, information about why the parent is seeking to reunite with children and information detailing why the reunification is in the child’s best interest. The process will include a court hearing. The child must be at least age 15 at the time of the petition and must have been in foster care for 48 months, an increase from 36.
Nursing home retaliation prohibited: Nursing homes or housing with services established that use assisted living title protection cannot retaliate against a resident or employee in numerous circumstances. Circumstances include: If the resident or employee, or a person acting on their behalf, files a good faith complaint, makes a good faith inquiry, asserts a right, indicates the intent to file a complaint, files a maltreatment report, seeks help from a crime or reports a crime, seeks advocacy assistance, files a civil action, participates in an investigation or legal proceeding, contracts with a different services provider or places electronic monitoring devices in a resident’s private space.
Epinephrine auto-injectors: More people are allowed to administer epinephrine auto-injectors to help someone having an allergic reaction. Authorized individuals and entities will be added to policies governing the use of the devices, and it should be more clear who is authorized through the successful completion of a training program. School districts will decide who can possess and use injectors at public schools.