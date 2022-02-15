Minnesota's future legislative district map released Tuesday by the Minnesota Judicial Branch shows Hutchinson, as well as the rest of the newly shaped House District 17A, will need new representation in the Minnesota Legislature.
According to the map, which will be used for November elections for terms starting in 2023, Hutchinson will no longer be split into two House districts (currently 18A and 18B), and the new 17A accounts for all of Hutchinson, most of McLeod County, as well as a portion of Meeker, Wright and Sibley counties.
Rep. Dean Urdahl represents what is currently 18A, while Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen represents what is currently 18B. However, the new map shows Urdahl's residence in Acton Township will fall in what will be District 16A. Gruenhagen lives south of Glencoe, just over the Sibley County line, in what will become District 17B.
An itemized list released by the Minnesota Judicial Branch details what cities and townships will be in each district. District 17A in McLeod County includes the following:
- Hutchinson city
- Glencoe city
- Silver Lake city
- Stewart city
- Glencoe Township
- Hale Township
- Hassan Valley Township
- Hutchinson Township
- Lynn Township
- Penn Township
- Rich Valley Township
- Round Grove Township
- Sumter Township
The listed Meeker County components of 17A do not include Acton Township. However, 16A does include Acton Township, as well as Litchfield.
House District 17B includes New Auburn, Green Isle and Washington Lake townships, which border McLeod County's southern edge south of Glencoe. With Gruenhagen and Urdahl in other districts, Hutchinson, Glencoe and the rest of 17A will need a new state representative.
Regarding state Senate representation, all of McLeod County will be in District 17, including Sen. Scott Newman's hometown of Hutchinson. Meeker County will be split among District 17, District 16 and District 29.
As for U.S. Congressional districts, all of Meeker and McLeod counties will remain in Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District, which is currently represented by Rep. Michelle Fischbach.
This is a developing story.