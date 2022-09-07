After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crow River Youth Choir is back. Under the direction of Judy Hoeft, with accompaniment by Cathy Witter. All fourth-through-sixth graders in the greater Hutchinson area are welcome to join.
Rehearsals are 3:45-5 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 20-April 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson. The concert date is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Park Elementary Auditorium, 100 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Additional performances will be scheduled, too.