The sign on the house says Ansgar House-Faith Lutheran Church. It is not a parsonage, but a new ministry under development at the Hutchinson church.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, rural Minnesota churches had difficulty finding pastors to replace those leaving. However, during and since the end of the pandemic, churches across the state and nation are losing existing pastors in all sizes of congregations. An October 2022 study from the Barna Group found that 38% of pastors were at least considering leaving full-time ministry. The concern is even higher among those in their 30s and early 40s. Roughly 50% of that group are considering quitting since the pandemic.

