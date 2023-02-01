The sign on the house says Ansgar House-Faith Lutheran Church. It is not a parsonage, but a new ministry under development at the Hutchinson church.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, rural Minnesota churches had difficulty finding pastors to replace those leaving. However, during and since the end of the pandemic, churches across the state and nation are losing existing pastors in all sizes of congregations. An October 2022 study from the Barna Group found that 38% of pastors were at least considering leaving full-time ministry. The concern is even higher among those in their 30s and early 40s. Roughly 50% of that group are considering quitting since the pandemic.
This concern prompted the Rev. David Wollan, pastor at Faith Lutheran Church, to approach his congregation about helping train leadership in the Lutheran church. His daughter Emma had an internship at a church in California that provided housing in exchange for ministry work with its congregation. His daughter left that opportunity excited and inspired. Wollan felt Faith Lutheran could do something like that in Hutchinson.
With its 150th anniversary approaching in 2022, the congregation paid off its mortgage on the new addition of the church, so members set a goal of trying to raise $150,000 to use toward the internship program, and achieved half that.
The congregation still set up a team in March 2022 to develop the internship program. Wollan gave a presentation to the congregation in April. A couple were inspired by what they heard and donated a sizable amount that exceeded the initial goal of $150,000.
This past summer, a house in close proximity to Faith Lutheran Church came up for sale. The internship team made an offer — less than the asking price — and the owners accepted it because they liked what the house was going to be used for. The church closed on the deal Aug. 15, 2022.
The team explored names for the house and landed on Saint Ansgar, the patron saint of Denmark.
"He is the apostle of the north,” Wollan explained. “Since Faith was established as a Danish Lutheran congregation, we felt it would be a fun name for the house.”
Sleeves were rolled up and people pitched in to clean the house. Another member’s mother was moving into an assisted living residence and had a lot of furniture and household items to donate.
“The house quickly became a home,” Wollan said.
Now, the church is looking for interns. It has had a summer internship program in the past that will continue and expand upon this summer. In the fall, the church hopes to have a year-long program for three to six young adults. The eventual goal is eight interns. Those accepted in the program will work 20 to 25 hours a week for the church in exchange for housing.
“Faith Lutheran Church has a wide variety of different ministries interns will get opportunities to try, to see what areas they like,” Wollan explained. “The experience will not only provide them an internship, but also a community. ...
“Working with Faith in its real world setting will give the internship a unique flavor, “ Wollan continued. “It will have an intentional community component.”
Staff members at Faith are now working on getting the word out. They also will reach out through Bible camps this summer, and to colleges.
“It’s fun to see how God has provided generosity from the congregation, a home availability nearby, and members donating furniture and household goods," Wollan expresses. “Now, we pray He’ll provide us with the interns we’re looking for.”