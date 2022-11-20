How many murals? Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Hutchinson Chamber Foundation, hopes at least 20.
Yup. You read that right. Twenty murals.
To do this, pARTicipate Hutchinson is partnering with the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, Public Arts Commission, Hutchinson Public Schools, private businesses, muralists, and the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
The goal of this project is tri-fold:
- Create beautiful stop points in our community,
- build pride of place for our residents, and
- bring our community together with art.
“As we looked to other communities for inspiration, we learned pride of place was an incredible driver for many residents,” said Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Chamber Foundation. “We will be engaging anyone who wants to design, prep, paint, and/or host a mural on their building. This grant will help us start very strong; we hope others in the community will consider giving toward this project as well. We’re grateful the Blandin Foundation sees our vision of placemaking through art, and of course, Hutchinson collaboration.”
Michelle Jordahl, an art teacher with more than 30 years of experience with Hutchinson Public Schools, is among the folks serving on the new committee. For a list of members, see the info box.
"I was honored to be asked to be on this committee," Jordahl said. "This committee has brought together some of the most creative people in this community ... and together we are creating a vision of bringing more awe-inspiring murals to Hutchinson."
SO, HOW WILL IT WORK?
Hodson said they will have information available in January. Before that, she'll be elbow deep in boxes as she manages the Chamber's move from its present location at the Jorgenson Hotel to new digs at 44 Main St. S.
First and foremost, Hodson wants everyone to be clear — this is one big project of multiple murals, a package if you will, rather than a series of small projects.
Mural images will be submitted to the pARTicipate Hutchinson committee. Submissions must be positive, uplifting images/messages. No profanity or political messages. From there, the committee's recommendations will be forwarded to the Public Arts Commission, which will then forward them to the consent agenda of the Hutchinson City Council.
It is expected there will be some give and take within these parameters because there will be questions and probably changes through the process.
Timing is everything and a recent change to the city's conditional use permit fee makes this project more streamlined and less expensive.
"I think the goal of the city is to allow more art/murals to be commissioned and actually happen," Hodson said. "The supplies alone are very expensive. The proper preparation of the walls, and the correct paints and sealers are important to make these last. The fee was an additional cost to the project, which wasn’t necessary. We’re appreciative of the change."
Want to be a muralist, but don't know how? That's OK because classes will be conducted at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, allowing would-be muralists the opportunity to learn what is necessary for a mural to be successful including content, preparation and execution.
Where will the murals go? The committee will be looking for building owners who are willing to host murals. Murals will range in size from doorways to entire walls.
There will be an agreement of use, which will address how the building owner can manage an aging mural in the future.
"We want this to be a win/win/win for everyone," Hodson said. "The community, artists, building owners and visitors."
Once the mural subjects have been chosen/accepted, and building owners matched and approved for work, it's time to paint!
"Who paints?" asked Hodson. "Anyone who would like to. We will be inviting civic and nonprofits to paint, boards, city council members, school board members, students, classes, and our Hutchinson residents who want to pick up a paint brush. Some details are still being worked out, but I imagine a Facebook page or email alert to dates and locations of painting could be put in place."
In addition to the Blandin grant, Hodson said the committee is applying for additional funding, plus it welcomes donations from community members. The dollars granted and raised will go toward supplies, paint and education.
ABOUT LEADERSHIP BOOST GRANTS
The Blandin Foundation launched its Leadership Boost Grant program to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and tribal communities to be visionary and creative as they move their communities forward after two years of challenges.
“The last two years of complex crises have taken a toll on leaders across rural Minnesota,” said Sonja Merrild, director of rural grantmaking at Blandin Foundation. “In times like this, of great challenge and opportunity, the resilience and fortitude of rural people and places shines through. Yet, we recognize the critical need for more resources to move small communities from where they are to where they want to go.”
When Blandin announced the grant program, more than 300 letters of interest were submitted for funding. Based on the type of requests received, Blandin Foundation opened three grant rounds: Community planning, Capital projects in small towns under 3,000 people, and Creative placemaking. pARTicipate Hutchinson was invited to submit a full application for a Creative Placemaking grant.
To better support the many strong requests, the total amount of funding available was increased from $1 million to $5.5 million after Blandin Foundation’s board approved an additional $3 million in June and a $1.5 million grant was secured from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.
“Rural and tribal places simply don’t get their fair share of funding and resources,” Merrild said. “When we see stats like only 5% of philanthropic dollars and 10% of federal small business loan funds go to rural (applicants), this creates resource roadblocks to future opportunity. While the leaky pipes intended to bring resources into rural communities need a complete overhaul, Leadership Boost Grants are one way we can spark energy and action toward sustainable rural futures.”