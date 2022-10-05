Snow plow

Hutchinson snow plows spread sand and salt on local roads during winter weather.

 File photo

The Crow River, Otter Lake and Campbell Lake provide recreational opportunities for Hutchinson residents, but they also mean additional statutory requirements for the city government.

When the city renewed its Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit this past year, it was handed a new requirement. In particular, it relates to large commercial parking lots and commercial applicators. In summary, Hutchinson Environmental Specialist John Paulson said, the requirement mandates salt stored on parking lots for de-icing be kept under a roof or on a covered pile.

Tags