The Crow River, Otter Lake and Campbell Lake provide recreational opportunities for Hutchinson residents, but they also mean additional statutory requirements for the city government.
When the city renewed its Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit this past year, it was handed a new requirement. In particular, it relates to large commercial parking lots and commercial applicators. In summary, Hutchinson Environmental Specialist John Paulson said, the requirement mandates salt stored on parking lots for de-icing be kept under a roof or on a covered pile.
“Ultimately, the point is to reduce or eliminate chloride discharges from stored salt,” he said. “For example, at (the Hutchinson Area Transporation Services facility) we have a giant, three-sided storage facility that now only houses the salt, the sand, a mixture of the two. We have that underneath that cover for that same reason, so rain doesn’t fall on it, so snow doesn’t fall on it, and (drain) into water bodies.”
Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said such requirements are nothing new for the city. It isn’t uncommon for building developers to find the presence of bodies of water in the city means rules that aren’t present elsewhere.
The City Council unanimously approved a first reading of the changes to city ordinance. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Oct. 11.