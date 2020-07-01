New Minnesota laws taking effect today include changes for agriculture, diabetics and drug makers.
The omnibus supplemental agricultural finance law directs $675,000 of funds to the Agricultural Research, Education, Extension and Technology Transfer Program at the University of Minnesota be used for laboratory testing equipment and supplies to respond to avian influenza, salmonella and other turkey-related diseases.
Effective July 1, funding for the program is reduced from $9.3 million to $9.2 million in fiscal year 2021. It provides a one-time $100,000 expenditure for farm safety programs, with $50,000 for grain storage facility safety equipment grants and $50,000 for outreach.
A tractor rollover prevention grant program that expired in 2019 takes effect again. It permits the Agriculture Department to award grants to farmers and schools that retrofit tractors built before 1987 with eligible rollover protective structures.
EMERGENCY INSULIN
Beginning July 1, diabetics with less than a seven-day supply of insulin readily available, and who need it “to avoid the likelihood of suffering significant health consequences,” will pay no more than $35 to get a 30-day supply from a pharmacy. To receive insulin, Minnesotans must present a completed application from MNsure and attest to eligibility requirements. A valid prescription is also required, and proof of Minnesota residency with an identification card, driver’s license or permit.
Through the program, a Minnesotan can receive up to a 90-day supply of insulin.
DRUG PRICE INCREASES
Another law taking effect today says prescription drug makers must report, beginning Oct. 1 2021, drug pricing information for existing, new and newly acquired drugs if prices increase by certain amounts. Disclosed information includes the cost of manufacturing, marketing and distribution. Sales revenue, net profits, financial assistance and agreements to delay generics must also be reported.
Drug makers who fail to follow the law are subject to fines of up to $10,000 per day. Money from these fines will be deposited in the Health Care Access Fund.