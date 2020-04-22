If you enjoyed participating in Hutchinson’s One Book, One Community program, or if you didn’t get the chance, there’s a new statewide book club called “One Book, One Minnesota.” It was created by the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, in partnership with State Library Services.
During the months of April and May, through local libraries, Minnesotans are invited to read the featured book selection: “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Kate DiCamillo. Participants will have access to author videos, reading guides and virtual book club discussions. The highlight of the event will be a statewide virtual discussion with the author in May.
“The One Book, One Minnesota project is an incredible and innovative way to connect people together during these uncertain times,” said Katy Hiltner, head librarian at the Hutchinson Public Library. “The selection ‘Because of Winn-Dixie’ is a perfect launch book because it features the work of a beloved Minnesota author. In addition, this is a book which readers of all ages can enjoy whether they are reading it for the first time or reading it again.”
Rachelle Golde, youth services librarian, is putting together a creative community project for local readers to participate in during the One Book, One Minnesota project. Watch the library’s web page and Facebook page for more details.
For eight weeks, readers can access the digital book for free. Hard copies of the book will be available through Red Balloon Bookshop and other independent stores across the state, as well as public libraries where allowed. Links to resources and more information can be found at thefriends.org/onebook.
ABOUT THE BOOK
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, “Because of Winn-Dixie” is a children’s novel written by Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo, published in 2000, and winner of a Newbery Honor distinction, the Josette Frank Award and the Mark Twain Award.
The classic tale follows the story of 10-year-old India Opal Buloni who, one summer day, goes down to the local supermarket for some groceries and instead comes home with a dog. But Winn-Dixie is no ordinary dog, and this is where the story really begins. Because Winn-Dixie is written for middle grade readers and older, this story of friendship will delight readers of all ages.
MEET THE AUTHOR
Kate DiCamillo grew up in Florida and moved to Minnesota in her 20s. She has said it was homesickness and a bitter winter wind that led her to write “Because of Winn-Dixie.” The book, her first published novel, went on to become a runaway bestseller.
“The Tiger Rising,” her second novel, was also set in Florida and went on to become a National Book Award finalist. Since then, the bestselling author of 30 books has explored settings as varied as a medieval castle and a magician’s theater while continuing to enjoy success, winning two Newbery Medals and being named National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature.
The success of DiCamillo’s books can be credited to her themes of hope and belief amid impossible circumstances. Their messages of shared humanity and connectedness have resonated with readers of all ages around the world.