It’s official: Hutchinson Public Schools has a new superintendent ready to step in when Daron VanderHeiden retires at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
At the School Board meeting this past week, members unanimously approved a three-year contract with Dan Deitte, who was selected from a pool of five candidates after he spent a day visiting with school leaders, staff, students and community members. The contract was previously signed by Deitte.
It offers a $175,000 salary, and a 2-percent raise in both the second and third year of the contract. An addendum to the contract will cover moving expense up to $7,500.
School Board Chair Tiffany Barnard, who negotiated the contract with Deitte, said she compared the offering with other district contracts as reference points, and called upon the knowledge of the school’s attorney.
“I feel we offered a competitive, fair price,” Barnard said.
School Board member Michael Massmann said he was excited to hire Deitte.
“I hope we’re not looking for a superintendent for quite a long time,” he added.
But he proposed that in the future, should such a process take place again, the School Board should consider an approach that does not place as much on the shoulders of the chair when it comes to creating a contract. The School Board had been part of the hiring process throughout interview rounds.
“I’m grateful we had you because we trust you,” Massmann said. “But I think there is some opportunity to change.”
Barnard said she did not see the responsibility as a burden, and felt she had people on hand to help her. But she proposed the School Board could look into the legality of using a closed session to speak privately together about contract boundaries.
Deitte has served as superintendent of Minneota Public Schools for 14 years and as part-time superintendent of Ivanhoe Public Schools. He was one of two finalists narrowed down from the original five. Earlier this month, he was given a tour of the district and its manufacturing partners by current Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden before having lunch with principals and directors. He then met with middle school and high school students during building visits, met with community leaders who help the school administer its TigerPath Academies program at Hutchinson High School, and met with staff in an open forum for an hour.
The day ended with a community forum followed by an interview with School Board members.
After Deitte was informed he was the school’s choice, Barnard told a reporter his experience and positive feedback from local stakeholders made him the right choice.
“He had an extremely positive attitude and tons of energy throughout the whole thing,” she said. “He came to us with an entry plan on paper and a list of his values that very closely aligned with our district’s values. So, he came to us prepared. He had worked really hard on some of that to present to us. And truly most of his answers felt very student-centered. His experience, passion and personality will help lead us forward.”
VanderHeiden, who has been with the district since 1994, served as superintendent for the past 16 years. Prior to that, dating back to 1994, he served the district as a technical education teacher, technology teacher, coach and more.