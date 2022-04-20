Learning what to do when you become eligible for Medicare can seem overwhelming. A class 8:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Participants will learn Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from your benefits and how to research your Medicare plan options at medicare.gov. Visit: bit.ly/3L9TRNz to sign up for this free class, as space is limited.
For more information, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit minnesotahelp.info to chat with a specialist during business hours.
— Kay Johnson