Medicare can seem overwhelming. A class 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, is for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Participants will learn Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from your benefits and how to research your Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
To register for the free class visit bit.ly/2SSfone. This class is provided by the Senior LinkAge Line, a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. It is the state’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program and Senior Medicare Patrol.
For more information, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit MinnesotaHelp.info to chat with a specialist during business hours.