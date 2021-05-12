Medicare can seem overwhelming. A virtual class 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, is for people who know little to nothing about Medicare and would like a brief overview before digging deeper.
This class will teach you about the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, and will give you information about how to enroll. Visit bit.ly/3h1wqJx to sign up for the class, as space is limited.
This class is provided by the Senior LinkAge Line, a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. It is the state’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP).
For more information, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit MinnesotaHelp.info to chat with a specialist during business hours.