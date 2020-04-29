Minnesotans looking for COVID-19 testing information now have a new tool.
As part of the state’s effort to provide widespread, rapid testing, Gov. Tim Walz recently unveiled a COVID-19 testing website at tinyurl.com/ya8o5lp3. It provides easy access to Minnesotans’ closest testing sites, offers general information related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and provides an interactive screening tool to help Minnesotans determine if they need a test.
“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic,” Walz said. “This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge health care sector in Minnesota.”
On April 22, Walz, representatives of the state’s health care delivery systems, the Mayo Clinic, and the University of Minnesota announced a breakthrough for rapid, widespread testing of COVID-19 in Minnesota to test all symptomatic people, isolate confirmed cases, and expand public health surveillance tools. By building capacity to test as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day, the hope is this increased testing and tracing will support the state’s response to the pandemic and the safe reopening of society.
In McLeod County, there are two locations where people can be tested: Glencoe Regional Health and Hutchinson Health. Testing is also available nearby at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield and Hector Clinic. Check the website for more information about who is eligible to be tested and how to make an appointment.