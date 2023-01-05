First Baby

Samuel Tanata, the first baby of the year, greets the world with his parents, Maria and Anthony. 

 Submitted photo

When Anthony Tanata, the father to be, stepped up to the desk at Hutchinson Health Hospital to check his wife in, he asked, "Any New Year's babies born, yet?" The staff replied, "Today is your day!"

Samuel Becket Tanata was born 6:09 p.m. Jan 2, 2023. He weighed 10 pounds,. 7.2 ounces and was 22 inches long. He was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Health.

