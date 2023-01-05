When Anthony Tanata, the father to be, stepped up to the desk at Hutchinson Health Hospital to check his wife in, he asked, "Any New Year's babies born, yet?" The staff replied, "Today is your day!"
Samuel Becket Tanata was born 6:09 p.m. Jan 2, 2023. He weighed 10 pounds,. 7.2 ounces and was 22 inches long. He was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Health.
Samuel's parents are Anthony and Maria Tanata of Stewart. Anthony is self-employed, raising vegetables at Vine Valley Farms, Stewart, with his parents and two brothers. They sell wholesale produce and food service to businesses in the Twin Cities and surrounding area. They also offer opportunities for locals to buy directly from the farm. They are open from July through December.
Maria is a stay-at-home mom, taking care of Andrew, age 6, Thomas, age 4, and Katherine, age 2. The siblings, who hadn't met Samuel yet, are looking forward to welcoming their new brother.
Maria had a smooth and easy delivery. Both she and Anthony were so pleased with the nurses at Hutchinson Hospital.
"They have such good nurses on staff," the couple said. One of the nurses, Maureen Lowden, was a primary care nurse on staff when their daughter Katherine was born.
"It's so comforting when you can work with the same staff for each of your children," Maria said.
When choosing the name for their child, the parents said they chose Samuel because it's a strong name and it's after the prophet Samuel. For the middle name, the parents, who are Roman Catholic, chose Becket after Saint Thomas Becket of Canterbury, the martyr who stood up to Henry II of England.
"It's important to us to have a saint as part of our children's name," Maria explains. "We believe the saints will pray for them throughout their life. As they get older, the saint serves a special role model for our children to honor."
The family is appreciative of the gifts they received from the area businesses for having the Hutchinson's New Year's baby.
"Everything will be very useful," they said.