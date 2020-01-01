Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2020, to $10 an hour for large employers when the employer's annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.
Small employers must pay at least $8.15 an hour when the employer's annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.
The training wage rate, $8.15 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
The youth wage rate, $8.15 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.
For 2020, an estimated 206,000 jobs will pay the $10 or $8.15 state minimum-wage rates. These rates will not apply to work performed in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum-wage rates.
New this year, as part of Minnesota's employee notice requirement, employers are required to provide each employee with a written notice of any change, before the change takes effect, including a change to the employee's rate of pay. Learn more about the employee notice requirement at dli.mn.gov/business/employment-practices/employee-notice.
Minnesota law requires employers to display some state-mandated posters in a location where employees can easily see them. The posters are available at no cost and need to be updated only when Minnesota law changes. An updated minimum-wage rate poster, as well as other workplace posters, can be found at dli.mn.gov/about-department/workplace-posters.
More information about Minnesota's minimum-wage rates is available at dli.mn.gov/business/employment-practices/minimum-wage-minnesota.