The 200th Street Bridge over the Crow River west of Hutchinson is due for replacement.
The Acoma Township project received two bids, one for $705,315 from Structural Specialties of Hutchinson, and another from Duininck of Prinsburg for $1.06 million. The engineer's estimate had been about $50,000 higher than the low bid.
"I think Structural (Specialties) was really hungry," McLeod County Engineer John Brunkhorst told the County Board.
The project has been on the county's and township's radar for some time and was included on a new county five-year plan in early 2021.
McLeod County Board Member Joe Nagel said he had received numerous compliments regarding the county cooperating with the township to bring the project forward. Ultimately, state funds will cover most of the cost, but the township must pitch in $20,000.
— Jeremy Jones