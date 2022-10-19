4-H statue

It’s easy to find the 4-H Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. This big 4-H sculpture marks the spot.

Two McLeod County 4-H'ers earned blue awards and three youth participated at the Minnesota 4-H State Dog show.

At the Sept. 24-25 event, 4-H'ers and their dogs from across the state demonstrated their skills and knowledge in agility, obedience, showmanship, and rally, competing against other youth in their age group and experience level.

