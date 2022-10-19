Two McLeod County 4-H'ers earned blue awards and three youth participated at the Minnesota 4-H State Dog show.
At the Sept. 24-25 event, 4-H'ers and their dogs from across the state demonstrated their skills and knowledge in agility, obedience, showmanship, and rally, competing against other youth in their age group and experience level.
Youth members of the Minnesota 4-H Dog Project learn to train and build a trusting relationship with their pet. Topics of study include canine behavior, breed characteristics, diseases, ethics, grooming, health, nutrition, responsible breeding, service dogs, therapy dogs, dog-related careers, and the wide array of dog sports.
Regan Nyquist of the Winsted Jolly Juniors received:
- a blue award in dog agility, beginner, 16 inches,
- a blue award in dog agility, jumpers 1A, 16 and 20 inches,
- a blue champion award in dog obedience, graduate beginner, and
- a blue champion award in dog showmanship, novice.
Ariel Schimmel of the Winsted Jolly Juniors received:
- a blue first award of excellence in dog obedience, foundation, and
- a blue champion award in dog rally, foundation.