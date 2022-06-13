A bridge replacement project 2.5 miles west of State Highway 22 on 200th Street over the South Fork of the Crow River was scheduled to begin this week.
The Acoma Township project involves removing the deficient timber bridge and replacing it with a three-span concrete bridge. The road will be closed to through traffic; there will not be a detour posted. Local traffic with business along the road will have to plan alternative routes. The project is expected to be completed this Fall.
Structural Specialties Inc. of Hutchinson was awarded the project. The total project cost is approximately $750,000 and is funded with State Town Bridge funds and local Township funds.
Any questions regarding the project should be directed to Andrew Engel, assistant county engineer, at 320-484-4362 or andrew.engel@co.mcleod.mn.us.
Project updates can be found online at the McLeod County website at tinyurl.com/mcleodconstruction.
— Jeremy Jones