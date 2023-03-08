20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 23, 2002

Nurses at Meeker County Memorial Hospital had their first opportunity last week to practice medical techniques on SimMan, who was purchased through a partnership between Ridgewater College and other area medical centers. “It gives the nurses a chance to practice the nursing process,” MCMH Staff Development Coordinator Joyce Carlson said. Like real patients, SimMan breathes, bleeds and says “ouch” when a nurse pokes him with a needle. SimMan is kept in a performance lab at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson to train nursing students. It also will be used for refresher courses at MCMH, Affiliated Community Medical Centers, Augustana Lutheran Homes, Bethesda Family Practice Medical Center, Glencoe Regional Health Services, Hutchinson Area Healthcare, Lakeview Ranch and Rice Memorial Hospital.

