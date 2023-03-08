20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 23, 2002
Nurses at Meeker County Memorial Hospital had their first opportunity last week to practice medical techniques on SimMan, who was purchased through a partnership between Ridgewater College and other area medical centers. “It gives the nurses a chance to practice the nursing process,” MCMH Staff Development Coordinator Joyce Carlson said. Like real patients, SimMan breathes, bleeds and says “ouch” when a nurse pokes him with a needle. SimMan is kept in a performance lab at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson to train nursing students. It also will be used for refresher courses at MCMH, Affiliated Community Medical Centers, Augustana Lutheran Homes, Bethesda Family Practice Medical Center, Glencoe Regional Health Services, Hutchinson Area Healthcare, Lakeview Ranch and Rice Memorial Hospital.
Harvest Community Church has none of the trappings normally associated with a traditional church: no pews or altar, no stained glass windows, not even any permanent walls. New to Litchfield, it consists only of the essential religious ingredient: people who have come together, united in their commitment to their beliefs. For now, church members meet at Lake Ripley Elementary School cafeteria, where they push tables together to make room for everyone. The pastor is informal, speaking and leading discussion while using an easel. The idea for Harvest Community Church started several years ago, when a small group of families saw a need in Litchfield. Barb Parker, one of the people involved in the church’s creation, said the group wanted a church where people could feel accepted and supported, especially if they were new to Christianity. “When people want to change their lifestyle, it’s a difficult thing if they don’t have support from other people,” Parker said. “Everybody needs support in their lives.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 14, 1973
A petition containing signatures of 1,800 Meeker County citizens opposed to abortion at Meeker County Memorial Hospital was presented to the medical staff and hospital board during Monday night’s meeting. Although abortion was discussed at length during the meeting, no action was taken on a clear-cut policy for the hospital. Bob Weber of Watkins, chairman of the hospital board, said the board didn’t feel a policy was necessary. “I don’t think anyone on the Meeker Memorial medical staff would do an abortion, so it’s going to be no problem here, Weber said. “The less said about it the better.” Dr. Lennox Danielson, chief of staff at Meeker Memorial, expressed sentiments similar to those of Weber. Hospital Administrator Rueben Tangen saw “only a minute possibility” that anyone would want an abortion at Meeker Memorial. It is possible, Tangen said, that under the new interpretation of the law the hospital might not be able to refuse to permit an abortion if a doctor on the staff was willing to do one. “I don’t think you’d find a doctor here that would do it, though,” Tangen said.
The Litchfield school system will have a cutback of just two faculty positions for the 1973-74 school year. The School Board, during its regular meeting Monday, approved the termination of a senior high Spanish teaching position and of a senior high remedial reading position. Because of a decrease in federal aid, and falling enrollment, many schools across the state will have fewer faculty members next school year. Both Spanish and senior high remedial reading classes have small enrollments this year, Superintendent Richard Johnson said.
A long-standing disagreement between the Meeker County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff John Rogers came to the simmering point again at a Wednesday meeting. With the resignation of deputy and jailer Kenneth Rosin becoming effective on March 17, a vacancy will occur in the sheriff’s department. Rogers told the county board he was hiring two new men, John Berquist of Dassel, and the sheriff’s son, Mike Rogers. The board gave approval to the hiring of Berquist, at a salary of $500 per month. He’ll serve primarily as a radio dispatcher, but will also handle other law enforcement duties as assigned by the sheriff. However, The County Board Chairman Kermit Johnson told Rogers, “We cannot set any salary for Mike, we cannot approve his hiring because it is against county policy.” The Board adopted a policy that prohibits county department heads from putting members of their immediate family on the county payroll. Rogers said he planned to challenge this regulation in court. Later, Commissioner Lyndon Nelson said that he had been told by an attorney who represents the state county commissioners organization that such a regulation is valid, if the county adheres to it in all departments.
Litchfield’s basketball Dragons, behind a scintillating performance by Todd Askeroth, couldn’t have picked a better time to play their best all-around game of the year, defeating New London-Spicer 65-46 Friday to win the District 20A title. The Dragons, coached by Dave Buresh, seemed to do everything right. They now will meet Albany in the first round of the Region V Tournament at Hallebeck Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State University tonight. In winning the first district crown in 27 years, Litchfield’s starting five of Rick Kruger, Scott Cottington, John Carlson, Mark Scharmer and Askeroth complemented each other, as well as any team to wear the Green and White here in recent years. Askeroth scored 30 points, while Scharmer had 17 and Carlson 10 for the Dragons. Cottington hauled down 10 rebounds and Carlson eight.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 18, 1948
The difficult problem of finding a suitable site for the proposed $300,000 armory for Litchfield is being discussed. A committee composed of V.A. Sederstrom, S.G. Gandrud, L.M. Skamser, O.G. Nordlie and Ben Marshall, appointed to find a site, has three suggestions. Site number one is in preference is Central Park. Site number two is the present parking lot adjacent to the high school athletic field, and the third sits in newly acquired city property east of the athletic field. The Minnesota National Guard has authorized the building of 14 armories in the state this year. Litchfield rates high on the list since we have one of the largest Guard units.
All civic organizations, including the Police Department, City Council and some parents, view juvenile delinquency as a problem in our community and are trying to cooperate in a more effective enforcement of curfew ordinance, which requires all children up to 16 years old be off the streets and parks and other areas of the city by 10 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. An exception can be made for school activities. However, the Parent Teacher organizations at Longfellow and Washington schools give full support to a very rigid enforcement of this ordinance and hope that all parents cooperate with the police toward that end.
95 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 16, 1928
J.O. Engel of Grove City, who played the part of a Jewish peddler in the “Womanless Wedding” was somewhat under the weather for the past few days. He wore a false beard and the part of his face covered became quite badly poisoned as a result.
Republican voters in Meeker County do not seem to care who will become our next president. At least they showed very little interest in the caucuses held Wednesday. In each of the three wards in Litchfield, attendance was less than the number of delegates to be elected to the county convention. This general lack of interest is regretted. Real interest should center in the caucuses. Lack of interest is not confined to the Republicans as the Democratic caucuses faced a similar lack of interest.
Herbert Putzier and Hjalmer and Fred Johnson, all residents south of town, are among the drivers of new Fords and are very proud of them. Cars are being turned out at the St. Paul assembly plant at the rate of 50 per day, the output being increased from 20.
134 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 17, 1889
The City Council has authorized Messrs. Greenleaf and E.P. Peterson to secure the proper legislation to enable the city to put in a plant for electric lighting. It is not proposed to make use of the privilege at present, but simply to be prepared in case they should want to do it before another session of the Legislature.
In the last commissioners report there were numerous bills for “merchandise for the county poor.” It is not the intention of this item to criticize the county commissioners or doubt the merchants’ bills, but we for one would like to see itemized bills so we could see who the county poor are. If there are any in this town we would like to have them identified and it is presumed others in other towns are just as inquisitive.
Yesterday afternoon was the time set by Col. Jewett for his departure for Alaska to assume duties as United States Commissioner. Several of our citizens thought that a public demonstration would be the right thing. Accordingly, a band was arranged and word quietly given out to give the Colonel a proper sendoff. The new commissioner made a neat little parting speech in which he expressed his regret at leaving Meeker County. He was to go to St. Paul before departing for Alaska. From St. Paul, going west, he would pass through Litchfield again, then continue on to Winnipeg, then to Victoria via the Canadian Pacific, and the remainder of the way to Alaska will be made via steamer.