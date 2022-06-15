Red Cross Bloodmobile collected 128 units of blood during its stop June 14 in the Peace Center at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Milestone donors included:
Rhonda Crotteau, 12 gallons; Virgene Shellenberger, 10 gallons; Jeff Dobratz, 8 gallons; Janet Brown, 4 gallons; Tony Totushek, 3 gallons; Tara Strey and Todd Peter, 2 gallons; Jamie Sorgatz, 1 gallon.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile visits Peace Luheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next stop will be Tuesday, July 12. For an appointment, people can call Shirley at 320-587-5064.