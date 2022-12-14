The Red Cross Bloodmobile collected 130 units of blood during its Dec. 13 visit to Peace Center at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Individual blood donor milestones reached included:
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 8:07 am
14 gallons: Sandy Wright;
13 gallons: Terry Hochsprung;
12 gallons: Jeff Pasco;
7 gallons: Jeremy Hausladen, Annette Barnes;
2 gallons: Trina Johnson;
1 gallon: Tamara Schwarze;
First time donor: Jolene Wilson.
Lunch for the Red Cross Bloodmobile staff and volunteers and cookies for the donors was provided by Hutchinson Evangelical Free Church.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit will be Jan. 10 at Peace. For an appointment, call Shirley at 320-587-5064.