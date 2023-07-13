Red Cross Bloodmobile saw 131 units of blood donated when it visited Hutchinson July 11 at Peace Lutheran Church.
Milestone donors during the visit included:
Linda McGraw, 21 gallons; Donna Telecky 20 gallons; Mavis Schwanke and Corrine Higgs 11 gallons; Jane Ferrian 8 gallons; Vicki Heldt 7 gallons; Jacqueline Rossi 6 gallons; Marshall Bowers 3 gallons; and Juanita Rodriguez 2 gallons.
The next Red Cross Bloodmobile will be noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Peace Lutheran. Call 320-587-5064 to make an appointment.