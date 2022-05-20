During the Red Cross Bloodmobile’s May 10 visit to Peace Lutheran in Hutchinson, 143 units of blood were collected.
Following were milestone donations achieved:
Bob Shimanksi, 21 gallons; Randall Wendland, 18 gallons; Alan DeLeeuw, Diane Wischman, 15 gallons; Dale Wraspir and Dick Pollei, 14 gallons; William Bulau, 12 gallons; Scott Stark, 10 gallons; Al Feser, 5 gallons; Lisa Kirchoff, 3 gallons; Janice Sutter, 2 gallons; Monyne Cotton, 1 gallon; first-time donor Melanie Toninen.
Red Cross Bloodmobile visits Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m.. Next Bloodmobile visit will be June 14 at Peace Lutheran. For an appointment, call Shirley at 320-587-5064.