The Red Cross Bloodmobile was at Peace Lutheran in the Peace Center on April 12, and 144 units were collected.
Milestones donations were made by the following:
- 24 gallons: Willard Wendorff
- 16 gallons: Virginia Brodd
- 12 gallons: Merlin Wentworth
- 11 gallons: Jeff Janke
- 7 gallons: Dean Totushek
- 5 gallons: Karen Wagner
- 4 gallons: Jordan Ristow
- 3 gallons: Lois Bowers
- First time donors: Russ Stueber, Beth Theis, Brandon Miller
Lunch for the Red Cross Bloodmobile staff and volunteers and cookies for the donors was provided by River Of Hope church. Red Cross T-shirts were given to all donors.
The Red Cross Bloodmobile is at Peace Lutheran the second Tuesday of each month from noon to 6 p.m. The next Bloodmobile visit will be at Peace on May 10. For an appointment, call Shirley at 320-587-5064.