Hearings and meetings have been called regarding three county ditches.

Ditch 12A: A McLeod Drainage Authority public hearing regarding historical review of the system has been called. The authority will hear public comment regarding the engineer's report at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Martin McLeod Board Room, McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe.

