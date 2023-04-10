Hearings and meetings have been called regarding three county ditches.
Ditch 12A: A McLeod Drainage Authority public hearing regarding historical review of the system has been called. The authority will hear public comment regarding the engineer's report at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Martin McLeod Board Room, McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe.
Ditch 16: A McLeod Drainage Authority public meeting has been called regarding a petition to tile. The authority will meet to set a public hearing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Martin McLeod Board Room.
Ditch 5: An informational, landowner meeting on the redetermination of benefits has been called. Viewers will have a presentation at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Martin McLeod Board Room. There will also be a McLeod Drainage Authority public hearing regarding redetermination of benefits. The authority will accept public comment at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Martin McLeod Board Room.