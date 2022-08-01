The filing period for Hutchinson School Board candidates opened this week.
Residents of the school district who would like to run for one of the three four-year seats can do so until 5 p.m. Aug. 16. Affidavits of candidacy are available at the District Office, 30 Glen St. N.W., Hutchinson with a filing fee of $2.
The general election will be on Nov. 8. The three candidates who garner the most votes will assume the seats at the beginning of 2023.
Candidates must be eligible voters, 21 years old upon assuming office, a resident of the district for 30 days before the election, and have no affidavit on file for any other office.