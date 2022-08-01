Hutchinson City Center

Hutchinson School District 423 Board of Education meets 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.

Hutchinson City Center

 Staff photo by Kay Johnson

The filing period for Hutchinson School Board candidates opened this week.

Residents of the school district who would like to run for one of the three four-year seats can do so until 5 p.m. Aug. 16. Affidavits of candidacy are available at the District Office, 30 Glen St. N.W., Hutchinson with a filing fee of $2.

