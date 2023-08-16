Hutchinson City Council approved a MITGI proposal to redevelop a city-owned lot at 135 Franklin St. N., where the old McLeod County group home building stood prior to its 2022 demolition, which left a vacant one-third acre plot.
MITGI proposed constructing four high-end townhomes with riverfront views. Each two-story unit would feature balconies, have two bedrooms and an attached garage. The project's cost is around $1.6 million and is expected to increase the property's value.
According to Economic Development Authority Director Miles Seppelt, the development aligns with a tax increment financing district, enabling the city to recapture property taxes for cost reimbursement. The EDA endorsed MITGI's proposal, considering its positive impact on the downtown area. Pending City Council approval, construction is set to begin next year after winter design processes.
Hutchinson Airport is seeking a new fixed base operator as its current agreement with ESI Jet ends in June 2024. A fixed base operator provides essential services for transient aircraft, including fueling, maintenance, hangar space, tie-down, snow removal, and landscaping.
Hutchinson Airports Commission intends to solicit proposals from individuals or companies for this role, considering qualifications and evaluating proposals before selecting a winning bid. The city is expected to make a decision mid- to late-January based on the commission's recommendation.
Emergency meter replacement
The meter reading base in the city’s north water tower encountered issues due to damaged equipment, which prevented most water and gas meters from being read in July.
Replacement parts are unavailable due to being obsolete and are no longer being supported by Sensus, the city’s utility data system. Replacement equipment will cost $73,600. A significant portion of the cost will be covered by utilities that utilize it for gas and electric services. The possibility of insurance coverage is being explored. The exact cause of equipment damage is uncertain, initially thought to be a lightning strike, but now possibly a faulty memory card within the unit according to Hutchinson Finance Director, Andy Reid.
Due to data collection challenges, utility bills for July are based only on readings until the 22nd, resulting in smaller bills. August bills are likely to be higher to account for the partial July readings.