Hutchinson will again take aim at reducing the summertime nuisance of mosquitoes this summer. The city has chosen Clarke Mosquito Control of Clearwater to run the mosquito control effort. The city encourages people who have questions about the program to contact Clarke Mosquito Control at 800-240-4262. More information can also be found on the city’s website, www.ci.hutchinson.mn.us.
The focus of the program will be to minimize adult mosquitos by using trucks that move throughout neighborhoods using ultra-low volume sprayers. Mounted in the back of the trucks, the sprayers spread a light, visible fog, which will not cause visibility problems. Common sense precautions should be taken, including keeping away from the spray vehicles and out of the fog cloud. Most spraying will be done from dusk to midnight or early morning before dawn.
Trucks equipped with GPS tracking devices and variable flow equipment will allow them to travel through the city at 2 to 25 mph, keeping the correct dosage of spray.
Proposed dates for treatment will be Wednesdays, weather permitting, on the following schedule: May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Possible additional Wednesday nights could include July 6, 13, 20, 27, Aug. 3 and 17. Treatments could be extended if deemed necessary by city officials.
Reminders of spraying will be posted on the city’s Everbridge Notification System and with local media.