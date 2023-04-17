There will be fewer steps for Hutchinson to approve small park gatherings.
The Hutchinson City Council this past week approved ordinance changes that would allow city staff approval of large gatherings of 75 people in parks to be sufficient for picnics, graduations and other such events. Parks, Recreation and Community Education staff and the police department have a detailed process for applicants who wish to have large gatherings. Such a change would no longer require City Council approval for each event. The ordinance change would still require City Council approval for even larger events, such as RiverSong and Arts in the Park.