A McLeod County road project expected to range from School Road to State Highway 22 has been delayed.
The Airport Road concrete overlay project planned for Hutchinson's south side received one bid of $6.16 million from Duininck of Prinsburg. The engineer's estimate for the project was $4.15 million.
“Talking with contractors, there was a combination of things," said Public Works Director Andrew Engel. “We had a lot of plan holders, but not a whole lot of interest in the project due to the way we had to stage traffic with the County Fair and city bridge reconstruction projects this summer.”
The project will likely be rebid for spring. The McLeod County Fair is Aug. 17-20.
Hutchinson's bridge work covers five crossings this year, with projects targeting waterproofing, modest resurfacing and some in-depth repairs. Included in the project are bridges on Second Avenue, South Grade Road, Fifth Avenue, Adams Street and School Road. The final bridge, which is on School Road, is expected to take a month and wrap up in early August.