McLeod County will begin spraying for noxious weeds and brush along County roads within the next two weeks. Most of the targeted weeds are thistle and wild parsnip.
After spraying, road ditch mowing will follow near intersections and areas where tall vegetation may cause reduced sight lines for motorists. The county will also start making a top cut adjacent to the shoulder on all county roads toward the end of June.
Landowners not wanting adjacent right of way sprayed or mowed because of organic farming or other special reasons should contact the county highway department with the locations requested. Landowners are expected to control the noxious weeds and brush in those no spray or no mow areas.
The county urges motorists to always drive with caution when encountering the mowers as well as any other highway maintenance equipment and slow down and watch for our workers in any work zone.
To report locations of noxious weeds or for questions regarding the chemicals used, spraying techniques, or others, call 320-484-4321 or email mcleod.highway@mcleodcountymn.gov.