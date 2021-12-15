This past week, 44% of Minnesota’s hospitals reported they had no adult beds available, while 87% of intensive care units reported they had zero beds available.
The ongoing five-month statewide spike in COVID-19 cases continues to play out locally as well. The Minnesota Department of Health reported this past Friday there had been 7,129 COVID-19 cases in McLeod County since the pandemic began. That number reflects 225 new cases for the week ending Dec. 10. There had been 217 new cases the week before, and numbers in the high 100s and low 200s for the past several weeks.
Hutchinson Public Schools continue to report weekly COVID-19 data. For the week of Dec. 4-10, there were 10 new, confirmed cases among the district’s 2,859 students, and two new cases among its 463 staff. Overall, the school has reported 262 cases among students and 47 cases among staff this school year.
Statewide, 70.8% of residents age 5 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In McLeod County, 60.7% of the same group is vaccinated, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. However, 91.7% of McLeod County residents age 65 or older have received at least one vaccine dose.
McLeod County is offering booster shots and additional doses at its weekly clinics at the McLeod County Government Center in Glencoe. It is also providing Pfizer vaccines to residents age 5-11. Information about the county’s ongoing weekly vaccination clinics, and links to register, can be found on its website at tinyurl.com/mcleodvaccine.
The Hutchinson Armory at 1200 Adams St. S.E. has reopened as a free, rapid testing site. Appointments are available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. More information on testing sites and appointments can be found at tinyurl.com/mncovid19testing.