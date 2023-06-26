The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will share information about recent legislation to transfer Upper Sioux Agency State Park lands to the Upper Sioux Community and receive feedback on outdoor recreation opportunities in the Minnesota River Valley in western Minnesota during two public sessions Thursday in Granite Falls.

The sessions will 2-4 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kilowatt Community Center, 600 Kilowatt Drive.

Tags