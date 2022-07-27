Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions, which will be held online at www.hillerauction.com, are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 1.

A list of items being offered for sale will be available approximately one month prior to each individual auction date at www.hillerauction.com. The list will include the DNR Enforcement seizure receipt number if applicable. This preliminary list is subject to change by the DNR.

Tags