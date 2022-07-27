Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions, which will be held online at www.hillerauction.com, are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
A list of items being offered for sale will be available approximately one month prior to each individual auction date at www.hillerauction.com. The list will include the DNR Enforcement seizure receipt number if applicable. This preliminary list is subject to change by the DNR.
The bidding catalog for each auction will be available online Aug. 24 and Sept. 28. This will include a written description and photos of each item. Onsite inspection is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Sept. 30 at Hiller Auction Service, 10785 261st Avenue, Zimmerman.
The first auction will begin closing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27, with a staggered ending – one item ending per minute. Bidding will extend on that item if there is a bid in the final three minutes and extend as many times as needed until there are no bids for three minutes. Extended bidding does not affect the ending times of other items. The second auction will begin closing at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1, with the same format.
Winning bidders will be sent an invoice after the completion of the auction. Items must be picked up at Hiller Auction Service, 10785 261st Avenue, Zimmerman, MN.
Please note: Bidders who purchase a firearm will be required to pass a Federal Firearms background check in person when paying for and picking up the firearm(s) at the auction location.
Additional information about auction procedures is available on the Hiller Auction website.