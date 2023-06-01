Hutchinson Elks Club No. 2427 will observe Flag Day with a ceremony at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at McLeod County Veterans Park in downtown Hutchinson.
The Hutchinson Boy Scouts also will perform a flag burning ceremony following the Elks program.
Updated: June 1, 2023 @ 4:25 pm
A light meal will follow both programs.