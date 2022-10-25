University of Minnesota Extension will offer a series of free seminars focused on farm land rental rates.
University of Minnesota Extension will offer a series of free seminars focused on farm land rental rates.
The meetings are scheduled to begin later this month in cities throughout the state, including some in Hutchinson and Litchfield.
Farm land rental rates are the largest input cost for farmers, and determining a fair farm rent agreement often is challenging. David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in ag business management, will provide several ways — through examples, fact sheets and worksheets — to determine a fair farm land rental rate for both landlord and farmer.
Topics covered at the meetings will include local historic and projected farm land rental rate trends, current farm land values and sales, and a worksheet designed to assist in determining a fair rental agreement. Input costs for 2022 will be presented along with current 2022 corn and soybean prices. Worksheets will examine 2023 costs and what it affordable rent that a farmer will be able to pay in 2023, the rate of return to the landlord at current market values, and will examine flexible rental agreements.
Seminar attendees will receive several worksheets and fact sheets that will help to determine a fair rental rate for 2023.
The meetings will run Thursday, Nov. 3, through Thursday, Dec. 15. Two area seminars are scheduled — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the McLeod County Extension Office meeting room, 840 Century Ave. SW; and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Meeker County Extension Office conference room, 1230 Armstrong Ave. N., Litchfield.
A complete list of workshops is available at z.umn.edu/LandRental