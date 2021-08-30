Jeff Martin Auctioneers has acquired Fahey Sales Auctioneers & Appraisers of Glencoe.
Fahey Sales, which was started by Joe Fahey Sr., has in business since 1947. He was joined by his sons in the 1970s. The business serves the Midwest, specializing in municipal, maintenance equipment, farm and construction equipment, commercial turf, golf course maintenance equipment and vehicles. Now, Jim and Linda Fahey will join Jeff Martin Auctioneers.
“Linda and I are excited to join Jeff and Kellie," said Jim Fahey, president of Fahey Sales. “The Martin organization brings an unmatched level of service to the upper Midwest."
Jeff Martin Auctioneers features heavy construction equipment, agricultural equipment, transportation equipment and more. It has 12 locations across the United States.
The addition will allow Jeff Martin Auctioneers increase the locations of permanent, fully-staffed auction facilities and provide a higher level of auction services to both corporations and small business owners.
“Our company is expanding. To continue the growth, we want to work with auctioneers who have experience in the industry," said Jeff Martin, CEO of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "Jim’s experience will be invaluable, and the location will allow us to serve the area with a permanent auction site that is fully staffed in the Midwest.”