The former Sears building might soon see new use as office space.
Late last month, Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for Michael Gallus Construction to remodel the 756 Century Ave. S.W. space into an office building.
According to city documents, the building will accommodate several offices. The 0.89-acre space is two buildings east of the Century 9 Theatre. According to a site plan, additional parking will be added on the east side of the building facing Market Street. A few options for the building's orientation were submitted to the city.