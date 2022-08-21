The Friends of Fort Ridgely will hold a reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Upper Picnic Shelter at Fort Ridgely State Park. Past members are invited, along with anyone with an interest in the park and the historic site.
The Friends of Fort Ridgely were founded in 1998 and were active for years promoting the park and historic site. They were involved with events such as School Days, Children’s Theater, and Mike Lynch Stargazing. The Friends even operated the museum for a while. As time passed, some volunteers have left the organization or moved away. Circumstances and then COVID-19 caused the organization to go on hiatus for a few years.