Ella Froning, a 2023 graduate of Hutchinson High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AE of Hutchinson. Chapter AE awarded her an additional $1,000 scholarship from money raised locally.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Tags