Ella Froning, a 2023 graduate of Hutchinson High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AE of Hutchinson. Chapter AE awarded her an additional $1,000 scholarship from money raised locally.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
Froning is enrolled at the South Dakota School of Mines for the coming school year, majoring in environmental engineering. She plans to pursue a career in environmental remediation, designing water treatment systems.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic, Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women achieve their educational goals for more than 150 years, since its inception in 1869. Through membership, P.E.O. has brought together more than half a million women in the U.S. and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. The Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members. The local chapter, AE, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in April 2024.
To learn more about P.E.O. and its powerful educational philanthropies and to see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.