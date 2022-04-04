The Glencoe Area Community Foundation invites local organizations to apply for grant funding.
Applications opened April 1 and are available online at glencoeareafoundation.org/grant-application. The deadline is midnight on May 1.
The foundation seeks proposals that demonstrate a benefit within the Glencoe area. All proposals must be submitted by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, a unit of government or a public agency. A group that doesn’t fit in any of those categories must apply through a fiscal agent willing to accept responsibility for the project.
Grant proposals between $500 and $2,000 will be accepted, with the request not to exceed 75% of the proposed project cost. Recipients are required to submit a grant report at the end of their project or one year following the award, whichever comes first.
In 2021, the Glencoe Area Community Foundation awarded grants totaling $2,500 to four organizations. The grants help fund a wide range of projects, from equine assisted therapy for first responders and health care workers to a family support group for little learners with special needs.
Questions can be directed to the foundation board through its website by visiting glencoeareafoundation.org/contact.