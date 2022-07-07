A Glencoe man received non-life threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed.
Cole Novack, 22, of Glencoe was riding his 2012 Yamaha XVS1300 on State Highway 22 at Airport Road in Hutchinson when he crashed, according to a report from the State Patrol.
Novack was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Hutchinson Police, as well as Hutchinson Fire and Allina Ambulance responded to the scene. Novack was taken to Hutchinson Health emergency room for treatment of injuries.