Gopher Campfire Club will its 114th annual outing Aug. 11-13 at the club on Lake Byron.
The event is free and open to the public.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, with a bean bag tournament.
Saturday’s schedule includes five-stand sporting clays and trap shooting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wild Card Pullers mini-rod and garden tractor pull at noon; steak fry from 5-8 p.m.; and live music by the Isaiah Muller Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday includes a 10 a.m. youth medallion hunt, pork chop from noon to 1:30 p.m., youth 22 shooting gallery rom 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., turtle races at 1:30 p.m., youth pedal pull at 2 p.m., and kiddie train rides.