The McLeod County Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed Dec. 27-31.
This includes all programs offered within the Household Hazardous Waste Facility such as the reuse room and recycling programs for polystyrene, electronics, appliances, mattresses, bulbs and so on. Authorized technicians will not be available to accept hazardous waste during this closure.
The HHW Facility will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Send program questions to mcleod.solidwaste@co.mcleod.mn.us or visit McLeod Environmental Services on Facebook.