The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans an in-person construction open house from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Dassel City Hall for people to learn about the coming State Highway 15 resurfacing project. The open house will be held in the Dassel City Hall Community Room, 460 3rd St., Dassel.
No formal presentations are planned and people can stop by at their convenience during open house hours. MnDOT staff and the contractor will be available to answer questions about the construction phase of the project, including the timeline and detour.
A detour is required to complete the project. The detour of Highway 15 is scheduled to be in place for the project’s duration and traffic will be routed on U.S. Highway 12, Wright County Road 3 and State Highway 55.
MnDOT is resurfacing Highway 15 from the intersection of Highway 12 in Dassel to the Meeker/Stearns County line near Kimball. Guardrail near the Kingston bridge will be replaced as part of the project. Also, 30 culverts will be lined along the project area and three culverts will be replaced. A chip seal will be applied to the new pavement in early summer 2024.
Construction gets underway July 10 and will be completed Oct. 6, weather permitting.