The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans an in-person construction open house from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Dassel City Hall for people to learn about the coming State Highway 15 resurfacing project. The open house will be held in the Dassel City Hall Community Room, 460 3rd St., Dassel.

No formal presentations are planned and people can stop by at their convenience during open house hours. MnDOT staff and the contractor will be available to answer questions about the construction phase of the project, including the timeline and detour.